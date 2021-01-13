Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 6,191 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $131.80. 980,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,878. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average of $117.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

