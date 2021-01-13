Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of EWX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.81. 383,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,483. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $53.08.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

