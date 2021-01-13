Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 615 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $92.95. 9,482,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,868. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $93.49.

