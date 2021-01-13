Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 250,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,673. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $91.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.