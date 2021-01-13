Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after purchasing an additional 228,662 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,609,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 377,886 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.37 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,604. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48.

