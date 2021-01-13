Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $12,722,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 199,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,267. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $123.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.