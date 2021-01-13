Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $24.11 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $24,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $126.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,774. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $127.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.