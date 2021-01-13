Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.39. 697,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,637. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $214.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

