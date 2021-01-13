Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $69,345,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $32,867,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 604,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,794,000 after purchasing an additional 103,456 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $297.54 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

