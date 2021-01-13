Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,120 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,853,000 after acquiring an additional 369,286 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $211.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $211.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.19.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

