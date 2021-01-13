PumaPay (PMA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.61 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $56,132.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00393890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00042279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.23 or 0.04324873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

