PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €87.60 ($103.06).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €86.60 ($101.88) on Wednesday. PUMA SE has a 52-week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 52-week high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.42.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

