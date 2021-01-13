Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $13.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

