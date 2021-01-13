Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $10.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after buying an additional 1,685,627 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,947,000 after buying an additional 500,115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 489,127 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after buying an additional 424,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

