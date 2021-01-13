Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $10.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after buying an additional 1,685,627 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,947,000 after buying an additional 500,115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 489,127 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after buying an additional 424,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.