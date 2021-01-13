Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,500 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 2,077,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NILSY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,528. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $36.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

