PTON Achieves Market Capitalization of $456,736.64 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 182.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One PTON coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PTON has a total market cap of $456,736.64 and $10.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 39% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00043888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00370468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.33 or 0.04309877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.