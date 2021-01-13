PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the December 15th total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 1,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

