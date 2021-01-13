Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Gap Down to $19.45

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.45, but opened at $17.90. Provention Bio shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 16,865 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $934.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 9.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.