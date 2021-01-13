Proton 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $958,542.00 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Proton token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and approximately $958,542.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.44 or 0.00374561 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00041252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.99 or 0.04176521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,391,932,121 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.