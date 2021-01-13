Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.47

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 91796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTI. ValuEngine upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,260,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

