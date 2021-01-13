ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Shares Down 0.8%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.47 and last traded at $68.47. Approximately 1,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.05% of ProShares UltraShort Yen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

