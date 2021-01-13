ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 21st (NYSEARCA:TWM)

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of TWM stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $30.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWM. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $45,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $2,435,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $38,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

