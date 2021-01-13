ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.65 and last traded at $100.24. 518,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 666,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 1,505.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 368,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 114,955 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

