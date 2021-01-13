ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.16. ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 51,356 shares traded.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) from C$1.10 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$169.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.27.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$28,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$178,600. Also, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,689,188.23. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $210,200.

About ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

