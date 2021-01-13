PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. PRIZM has a market cap of $12.57 million and $406,106.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001261 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000989 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036704 BTC.

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,534,719,879 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

