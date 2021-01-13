Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,329,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Prevail Therapeutics
Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.
