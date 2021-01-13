Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$206.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.21 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PVG. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark raised their price target on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$19.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

PVG opened at C$13.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 28.83. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

