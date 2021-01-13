Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.75 million, a P/E ratio of -157.86 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 258.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,800 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the third quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 144,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 107,421 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

