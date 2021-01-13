Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,245,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $214.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $214.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

