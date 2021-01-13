Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 77,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,980,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $206.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $206.93.

