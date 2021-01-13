Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $231.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $233.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.