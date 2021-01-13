PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) PT Raised to $12.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $278.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 850,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.