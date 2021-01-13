Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $48.63 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $48.63 million and $4.26 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00400697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

