Polianta Ltd Purchases New Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. J2 Global accounts for 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 204.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after acquiring an additional 423,102 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after acquiring an additional 364,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 333,241 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 682,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM stock opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCOM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.