Polianta Ltd Purchases New Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. J2 Global accounts for 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 204.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after acquiring an additional 423,102 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after acquiring an additional 364,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 333,241 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 682,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.
JCOM stock opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCOM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.
