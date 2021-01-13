Polianta Ltd Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.9% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $99.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

