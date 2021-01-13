Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.66.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $229.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.18. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.