Polianta Ltd Invests $1.30 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $860,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after buying an additional 1,387,245 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $206.49 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, 140166 cut Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

