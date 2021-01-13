Polianta Ltd Invests $1.15 Million in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

INSP stock opened at $195.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.01 and a 200 day moving average of $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 1.73. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $204.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $13,099,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,187 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,402. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

