pNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $7.80 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One pNetwork token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and $1.33 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00415014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.57 or 0.04244773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,680,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,197,770 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

