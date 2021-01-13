Pluton Market Capitalization Tops $4.63 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. Pluton has a market cap of $4.63 million and $266,804.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00015949 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00041335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00376492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.24 or 0.04234706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

