Plexus (PLXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Plexus has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.02-1.17 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.02-1.17 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.41 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $85.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other Plexus news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $148,240.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,780.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,627 shares of company stock worth $5,553,675. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

