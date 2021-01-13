Playkey (PKT) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Playkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $200,028.01 and approximately $51,652.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00041282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00379559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.71 or 0.04254503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

