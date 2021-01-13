Playgroundz (IOG) Price Reaches $0.0280

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $798,452.15 and $2,448.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00112561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00267052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00065010 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062603 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

