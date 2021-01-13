Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8.AX) (ASX:PL8) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.00

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8.AX) (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 18th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.02.

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

