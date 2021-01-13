Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8.AX) (ASX:PL8) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.00

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8.AX) (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 18th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.02.
About Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8.AX)
