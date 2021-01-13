Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Trading 10.9% Higher

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares traded up 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.47. 1,642,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 672,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pixelworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

The firm has a market cap of $145.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pixelworks by 20.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 563.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 304,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 258,463 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 245,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

