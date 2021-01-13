PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Cap of $497,794.98

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $497,794.98 and $330,697.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,548.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $486.23 or 0.01330366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.58 or 0.00567938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00175062 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001620 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.