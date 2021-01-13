Piper Sandler Weighs in on bluebird bio, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.30 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

BLUE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $140.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

BLUE opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.03.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

