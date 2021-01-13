Piper Sandler Weighs in on Anaplan, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Anaplan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.04). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,181.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,044,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,721,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,479,025. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $168,328,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after buying an additional 2,124,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after buying an additional 1,911,348 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,722,000 after buying an additional 1,884,860 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 123.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after buying an additional 1,063,705 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

