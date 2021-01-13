Piper Sandler Lowers salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) to Neutral

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $242.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $278.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.97.

NYSE:CRM opened at $215.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.29. The firm has a market cap of $197.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,999 shares of company stock valued at $50,912,874 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. United Bank increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,002,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $562,413,000 after buying an additional 428,180 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 65.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,671,000 after buying an additional 52,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

