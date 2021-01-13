Piper Sandler Comments on Midwest Holding Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Midwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Midwest in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of MDWT opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Midwest has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

In other Midwest news, CEO Michael W. Minnich acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $120,120.00.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

